Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 87,378 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,934,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,378 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.73% of Varonis Systems worth $143,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRNS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $68,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,374.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.54. 1,065,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,252. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.42. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $73.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 29.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Varonis Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.46.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

