Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 271,927 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 271,927 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $135,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 31,570 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 63,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,824,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WST. StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $15.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $349.77. 341,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.06. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.63 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.83.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.28%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

