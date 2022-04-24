Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,442 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.43% of Everest Re Group worth $372,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 754.8% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE traded down $6.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $286.18. 190,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,131. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $234.87 and a 1-year high of $308.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.77 and a 200-day moving average of $281.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 32.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.96%.

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.50.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

