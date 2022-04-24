Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,007,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 181,179 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.72% of Silgan worth $128,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 704,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,651,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

NASDAQ:SLGN traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.31. The company had a trading volume of 242,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.75. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $46.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. Silgan’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Silgan’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

In other news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $193,102.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 6,410 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $276,014.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,185 over the last ninety days. 24.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

