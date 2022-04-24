Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 388,909 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,956,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,909 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.95% of AGCO worth $342,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of AGCO by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of AGCO by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 12,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO traded down $6.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.84. 710,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,390. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $108.56 and a one year high of $158.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.59.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.91.

About AGCO (Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.