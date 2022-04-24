Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 269,779 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,108,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,779 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.97% of Toro worth $310,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toro by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toro by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Toro by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $309,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TTC traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $83.54. The company had a trading volume of 402,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.12. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $81.15 and a 52 week high of $118.13.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.07 million. Toro had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

