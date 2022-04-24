Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,389,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 178,260 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.91% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $122,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $494,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,182,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,066,000 after purchasing an additional 105,130 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.20. 604,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 161.76%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In other news, Director C Taylor Pickett purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

