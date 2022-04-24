Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879,722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 47,429 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Home Depot worth $365,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

Home Depot stock traded down $10.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $300.11. 4,043,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,753,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $318.64 and its 200-day moving average is $358.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

