Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $952.32 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,237,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 224,380 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.9% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of NVIDIA worth $952,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $33,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock traded down $6.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.15. 62,357,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,528,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $134.59 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.44. The company has a market cap of $568.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.00.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

