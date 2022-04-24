Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $352.84 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,211,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739,511 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Xcel Energy worth $352,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Xcel Energy by 44.8% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.78.

Shares of XEL traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.30. 2,371,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,958. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.57 and its 200-day moving average is $67.86. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.88%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

