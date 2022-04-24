Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $138.83 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,684,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,496 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Centene worth $138,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 62.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,509 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Centene by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,838,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,451 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Centene by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,668 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Centene by 153.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,051,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Centene by 12.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,552,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,299,000 after buying an additional 714,016 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.41. 1,777,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,695. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $89.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centene (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.