Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $110.54 Million Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,681,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,101 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.71% of Avnet worth $110,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Avnet by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Avnet by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Avnet by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Avnet by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVT traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,610. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.15. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day moving average is $39.80.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

