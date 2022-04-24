Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 99,840 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,734,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,840 shares during the period. BorgWarner makes up approximately 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.06% of BorgWarner worth $438,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BWA. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 1,962.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on BWA. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

In related news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $37.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,566. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.33. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.42.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

BorgWarner Profile (Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.