Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 118,225 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,536,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,225 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.17% of Comerica worth $133,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $4,896,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 683.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 40,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 35,699 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

NYSE:CMA traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,175,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,310. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.07.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.76.

Comerica Profile (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.