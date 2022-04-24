Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,834,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,032 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Newmont worth $113,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,004,805,000 after acquiring an additional 387,477 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,465,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,671 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Newmont by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,186,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,065,912,000 after buying an additional 147,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,607,000 after buying an additional 196,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Newmont by 44.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,212,000 after buying an additional 3,109,683 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,533 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEM traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.52. 12,371,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,171,588. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

NEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.15.

Newmont Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.