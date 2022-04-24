Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,051,609 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 40,769 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.04% of Owens Corning worth $276,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth $50,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Shares of NYSE OC traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.45. 532,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,774. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.47. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $79.35 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

