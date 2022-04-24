Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 155,745 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,796,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,745 shares during the period. Tyson Foods makes up about 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.59% of Tyson Foods worth $505,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.89.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $1,117,621.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,085,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 18.16%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

