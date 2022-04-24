Verso Market Cap Hits $2.62 Million (VSO)

Verso (VSO) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Verso coin can currently be bought for $0.0330 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verso has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and $23,467.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verso has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00047478 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,935.97 or 0.07433315 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00042248 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,538.23 or 1.00103396 BTC.

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

