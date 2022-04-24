Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.400-$5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.20.

VZ stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $217.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.62. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 94,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after buying an additional 32,450 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,889,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 13,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

