VeriDocGlobal (VDG) Price Tops $0.0003

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last seven days, VeriDocGlobal has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar. VeriDocGlobal has a total market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $147,862.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriDocGlobal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.50 or 0.00281183 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004926 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000676 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $751.35 or 0.01894844 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal Profile

VDG is a coin. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,383,664,245 coins. VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriDocGlobal is www.veridocglobal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VeriDoc Global aims to help governments and businesses all around the world to eliminate document forgeries and counterfeits. Its mission is to provide peace of mind to the document producer by ensuring that the document they created cannot be tampered with and remains how they intended it to be. VeriDoc Global aims to do this by providing cutting edge verification solutions using QR codes and blockchain technology. “

