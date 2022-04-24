Venus Price Reaches $10.55 on Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last seven days, Venus has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Venus has a market capitalization of $128.45 million and $12.72 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for about $10.55 or 0.00026597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,713.88 or 1.00080173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00057016 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001820 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007452 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

