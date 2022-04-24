Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 23,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 3,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,917,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,078,791. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.64 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.95.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

