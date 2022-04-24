Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Holdings Decreased by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 9.4% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $23,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

VOT stock traded down $5.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.63. The company had a trading volume of 283,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,027. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $198.63 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

