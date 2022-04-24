Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Holdings Decreased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,288,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,276,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,696,000 after purchasing an additional 81,665 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 846,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,639,000 after purchasing an additional 22,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 814,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter.

VOT opened at $204.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.08 and a 200-day moving average of $233.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $198.63 and a 52-week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

