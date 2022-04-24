Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $372.65 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $350.99 and a 12-month high of $467.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.47.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

