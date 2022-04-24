Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,428,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,631. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.63. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $101.37 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

