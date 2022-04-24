Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Stock Holdings Boosted by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises 2.3% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VPL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 51,571 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $69.55. 1,288,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,991. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.07 and its 200-day moving average is $76.59. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.41 and a fifty-two week high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

