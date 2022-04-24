Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,786,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,719,000 after purchasing an additional 232,477 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,222,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,747,000 after purchasing an additional 52,153 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,713,000 after purchasing an additional 32,972 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 893,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,442,000 after purchasing an additional 14,198 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,581,000 after purchasing an additional 138,737 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $2.34 on Friday, reaching $118.26. 355,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,258. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.47 and a 200-day moving average of $129.11. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $114.87 and a 52-week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

