Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFH. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,048,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2,883.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 669,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,032,000 after buying an additional 647,081 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 13,154.2% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 546,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,655,000 after buying an additional 542,612 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,345,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $15,686,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $88.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.80. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $85.85 and a 12 month high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.