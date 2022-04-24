Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70. Valero Energy reported earnings per share of ($1.73) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 193.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year earnings of $9.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $10.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $12.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.42.

The firm has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $111.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,161,000 after acquiring an additional 428,672 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,047,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,376,000 after acquiring an additional 269,543 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 20.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,201 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,529,000 after acquiring an additional 311,827 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

