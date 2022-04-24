US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on USFD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of US Foods from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.46, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. US Foods has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Court D. Carruthers acquired 14,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $499,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in US Foods by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 276.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

