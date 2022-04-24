US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.360-$0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.80 billion-$7.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.46 billion.US Foods also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.80 to $2.10 EPS.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.46, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average is $35.74. US Foods has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that US Foods will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

USFD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. CL King assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In other US Foods news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder bought 6,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $207,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 31,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in US Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,961,000 after acquiring an additional 91,106 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 362.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 32,101 shares during the period.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

