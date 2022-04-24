Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average is $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Upwork has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.18 and a beta of 1.91.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $655,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $40,561.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,889 shares of company stock worth $1,126,129. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Upwork by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 620,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Upwork by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 216,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 33,379 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Upwork in the 3rd quarter worth about $450,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Upwork by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Upwork by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

