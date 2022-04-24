UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.200-$21.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $550.17.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $520.94 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $503.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.95.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,840. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 934 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $638,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $439,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $766,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

