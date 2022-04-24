UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Raised by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,595 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 33,555 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $98,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 213,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,366,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $613.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.17.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,840 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $16.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $520.94. 3,453,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,948,388. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $503.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

