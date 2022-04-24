United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Trimmed by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 2.8% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of United Parcel Service worth $145,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $187.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,964,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,088. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.70 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $162.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.01.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

In related news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.39.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

