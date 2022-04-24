UniLend (UFT) Price Reaches $0.34 on Exchanges

UniLend (UFT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. UniLend has a market capitalization of $10.61 million and $1.61 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000863 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UniLend Coin Profile

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

