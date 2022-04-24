UBS Group Trims Gestamp Automoción (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) Target Price to €4.50

Gestamp Automoción (OTCMKTS:GMPUF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from €5.00 ($5.38) to €4.50 ($4.84) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GMPUF. Oddo Bhf upgraded Gestamp Automoción from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Gestamp Automoción from €4.50 ($4.84) to €4.00 ($4.30) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gestamp Automoción from €4.50 ($4.84) to €4.00 ($4.30) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.17.

Shares of GMPUF stock opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. Gestamp Automoción has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.45.

Gestamp Automoción, SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal automotive components in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. The company offers Body-in-White products, such as bonnets, roofs, doors, and mudguards, as well as other surface and assembly parts; and structural and crash-related elements that include floors, pillars, rails, and wheel arches.

