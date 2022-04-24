UBS Group Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) a GBX 196 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 196 ($2.55) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IAG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.95) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 162 ($2.11) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.60) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($2.91) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 170 ($2.21) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 190.79 ($2.48).

IAG opened at GBX 149.32 ($1.94) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 143.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 151.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of £7.42 billion and a PE ratio of -3.04. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of GBX 109.42 ($1.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 214.40 ($2.79).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

