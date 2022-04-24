Ubex Achieves Market Cap of $391,865.95 (UBEX)

Ubex (UBEX) traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 57.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $391,865.95 and $72,893.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00011418 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.92 or 0.00239135 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000090 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000258 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000142 BTC.

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

