Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.12 Million

Analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) will report $25.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.30 million and the lowest is $25.00 million. Tufin Software Technologies reported sales of $21.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $125.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $126.44 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $138.74 million, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $140.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TUFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Colliers Securities lowered Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

Shares of TUFN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.90. 386,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,922. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.33 million, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUFN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $594,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 229,206 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,507,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

