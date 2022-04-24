TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 289.17 ($3.76).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.23) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 300 ($3.90) to GBX 270 ($3.51) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.64) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In related news, insider Richard Tyson sold 39,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.62), for a total value of £79,401.03 ($103,306.05).

TTG traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 203.50 ($2.65). 46,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,236. The stock has a market capitalization of £358.78 million and a P/E ratio of 28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 205.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 232.71. TT Electronics has a 52-week low of GBX 173.59 ($2.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 296.50 ($3.86).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $1.80. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.90%.

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

