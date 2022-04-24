Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,660,188,000 after buying an additional 2,783,114 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $728,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,631 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,517,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,606 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,508,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,346,000 after purchasing an additional 995,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,909,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,852,000 after purchasing an additional 924,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $50.89. 7,082,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,615,447. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.29 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.65 and a 200 day moving average of $60.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

