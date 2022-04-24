Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.82. 3,923,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,685,032. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $42.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.21.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $561,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Trip.com Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,175,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,885 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Trip.com Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 214,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 51,848 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 32,995 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.