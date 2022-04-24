Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Lowered to $69.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Trex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on Trex from $132.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Trex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.82.

TREX opened at $60.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.45. Trex has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $140.98.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after buying an additional 113,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,393,000 after buying an additional 137,260 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $925,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

