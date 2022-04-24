TRAVA.FINANCE Market Capitalization Tops $1.27 Million (TRAVA)

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. TRAVA.FINANCE has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $93,253.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00046168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,921.03 or 0.07383197 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000167 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00042867 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

TRAVA.FINANCE Profile

TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 492,288,650 coins.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Trading

