TransAlta (TSE:TA) PT Raised to C$18.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price hoisted by CSFB from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a C$17.50 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. ATB Capital raised their price target on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.00.
TSE:TA opened at C$13.89 on Wednesday. TransAlta has a one year low of C$10.82 and a one year high of C$14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of C$3.77 billion and a PE ratio of -5.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.35.
TransAlta Company Profile (Get Rating)
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
