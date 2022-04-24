TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TAC shares. Bank of America cut shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, December 24th.

NYSE:TAC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.92. 286,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,692. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $483.94 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 20.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. Equities analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TransAlta by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TransAlta by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TransAlta by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TransAlta by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TransAlta by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. 61.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

