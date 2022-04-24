Tranchess (CHESS) Price Down 9.5% This Week

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $53.15 million and $15.22 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tranchess has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,676.03 or 0.99954823 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00056998 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00026555 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001949 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007441 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,922,186 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

