Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Receives $243.25 Average PT from Analysts

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $243.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 245 ($3.19) to GBX 270 ($3.51) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 241 ($3.14) to GBX 235 ($3.06) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 268 ($3.49) price objective (up from GBX 266 ($3.46)) on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Trainline alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNLIF remained flat at $$4.32 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.31. Trainline has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $4.33.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.